The offer seemed generous. In a Facebook post to a group of thousands of strangers, Juliette Parker said she wanted to photograph newborn babies or expectant mothers in Pierce County, Washington, for "FREE" and would even drive to meet the customers at their homes.
Her criteria were specific: "If you have a new baby that's less then 14 days old or are at least 37 weeks pregnant, comment below with a pic of your cute baby or baby bump," she wrote in the Facebook post archived by CBS News.
She had plenty of takers - but her behavior at their homes struck the customers as bizarre. She kept taking selfies with all of the babies, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. She kept wiping off her fingerprints from everything she touched.
And then there was the cupcake.
During a photo shoot on Feb. 5, Parker and her 16-year-old daughter offered the treat as a gift to a new mom, claiming they ran a bakery together, Pierce County Detective Ed Troyer told The Washington Post. The woman ate it - and before long she started to feel seriously ill.
The unnamed woman ordered Parker and the 16-year-old girl to immediately leave, and then she called 911 for help.
After Parker left, the woman accused her of covertly stealing her house keys.
Now, police say they know why: It was allegedly all part of Parker's plot to steal the woman's baby, flee the state and raise the child as her own.
Parker, a onetime mayoral candidate in Colorado Springs, was arrested Friday along with her 16-year-old daughter at their home in Spanaway, Washington, and charged with attempted kidnapping and assault. The mother and daughter are accused of soliciting photography customers as a way to go "baby-shopping" in their homes before drugging the chosen victim to put the kidnapping plot in motion, according to the sheriff's department.
Troyer told TheWashington Post on Monday night that, since the arrest, the sheriff's department has been contacted by at least a dozen women who say Parker came to their homes in recent weeks to take pictures of their babies while exhibiting the same behavior. An attorney for Parker or for her 16-year-old daughter could not be immediately located.
"On social media, anybody can look like a professional photographer or pretend to be anyone they want to be. But if it's too good to be true, it is," Troyer said. "It's crazy that it's gotten to the point of baby-stealing now."
Parker previously worked as a marketer for a plumbing business in Colorado Springs, where she also advocated for tiny houses to help homeless veterans, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported. She ran for mayor in 2019 but came in a distant second place behind the incumbent, with roughly 12 percent of the vote. In a Ballotpedia survey, Parker described herself as being "honest, caring, respectful" with a "good moral code & compass" and common sense.