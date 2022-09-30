Former NFL tight end Gavin Escobar was found dead Thursday after an apparent attempt to scale a rock face near Idyllwild, Calif. He was 31.

A report shared online by the Riverside County coroner's office cited two deaths Thursday, that of Escobar and also of 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh, both of Huntington Beach, Calif. The location of their deaths was listed as "a rockface," with the time of death 1:18 p.m. after an injury at 12:21 p.m.