Chris Nilan insists he's no longer into conflict or negativity, which would seem antithetical to his gig as a sports radio talk show host in Montreal.
But the kid from West Roxbury, Mass., -- ninth all-time on the NHL's penalty minutes list -- is still willing to drop the gloves when someone needs protecting.
In this case, humanity.
Nilan is working his daily shift on TSN 690 from home, pretty much only getting out with girlfriend Jaime Holtz for dog-walking around their Terrasse-Vaudreuil neighborhood. But he's seen the news videos of younger types congregating for spring break and otherwise ignoring pleas to stay in and help curb the COVID-19 crisis, and, well, sometimes you've just got to throw down the mittens.
"Back in the day, we asked our grandparents to go off to war for us, and they did," Nilan says as he prepares for his Thursday show. "And we asked these (expletives) to stay at home on the couch, and they can't even do that. It's ridiculous."
To paraphrase Paul Simon: He would not be convicted by a jury of his peers/Still Knuckles after all these years.
Mostly, however, Chris Nilan is, at 62, a man at peace, though he's not shy about discussing the old scraps in his years as a Canadien that helped make a Bruins fan a hero in Montreal -- his Twitter handle is @KnucklesNilan30. He's very good at his job, hosting "Habs Lunch" with two others from noon to 1 and "Off the Cuff" with Sean Campbell from 1 to 3.
"I'm enjoying it," Nilan says, "but the difficult part now is content. You know, there's no sports. You can talk about games from the past. I've been trying to get former players I played against and with to come on every day. I'm just going through the Rolodex."
That meant Nick Fotiu on the line from the Cape on Thursday and a previous visit with former Bruin Jay Miller.
"It's really difficult," Nilan says. "When sports are active and they're going, we talk CFL. We do a little bit on soccer, with the Impact up here. It's mostly hockey-centric during the season, but, like, every Friday in the fall we have a guy come on and we preview the weekend games, the big games. Then on Monday we go over the games and how they went. So we don't just do hockey per se, but it is more hockey-centric."
And someone from these parts would find it interesting, too.
"Oh, I talk a lot about Boston," he says. "I'll talk about the Celtics and the Patriots, and I'll have some people on from home. I always say it on my show: I'm spoiled. Montreal's the type of city that would be so awesome if it had the other major sports. I mean, they had baseball and they lost it. But there's a lot of basketball fans up here, too. It was incredible when the Raptors won, because they're the only team in Canada. The whole country got behind it.
"But Montreal would be awesome if it had the four major sports, and I always talk about how lucky I was growing up, even though we had the pain of the Red Sox and the pain of the Patriots when I was a kid. We did have the Celtics, who were certainly one of the greatest teams in basketball ever, one of the greatest organizations. And then the Bruins with Bobby Orr won the Stanley Cup in my younger years. But we had those four major sports and were able to connect with the greatness that came through Boston."