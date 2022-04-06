WASHINGTON — A mother red fox that had been roaming the grounds of the U.S. Capitol — and that bit nine people, including a California congressman — was euthanized. Her kits — what fox babies are called — were found and “captured” Wednesday morning, according to Washington, D.C., officials.
The Washington, D.C. Department of Health said Wednesday in an email that there were nine “confirmed” bites by the fox over the past few days and that it had been “humanely euthanized so that rabies testing” could be done. Results of the rabies test were expected later Wednesday, officials said.
Officials would not disclose where the kits were being kept or whether they, too, would be euthanized. City health authorities said in an email that they were “working to determine next steps for the fox kits.”
To figure out whether an animal has rabies, it has to be euthanized, and samples from its brain tissue have to be taken so tests can be run at a lab, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 120,000 animals a year in the United States are tested for rabies, and of them, about 6% are found to be rabid.
On Tuesday, Tim Barber, a spokesman for the U.S. Capitol Police, had said at least half a dozen people had been bitten or nipped by the fox. But the city’s health department increased that number Wednesday to nine.
Barber had said it was hard to figure out how many incidents there have been because people were reporting them to various places, including U.S. Capitol Police, area hospitals and clinics. Officials were “not sure how long” the fox or foxes had been around the Capitol grounds or where they came from, Barber said.
On Tuesday, Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., said in a telephone interview that he was among those bitten — attacked around 5 p.m. Monday, he said, while walking near the Russell Senate Office Building.
“Yesterday was probably my most unusual day on the Hill in 10 years,” Bera said Tuesday.
After feeling something lunge at the back of his leg, Bera said, he turned around, expecting to confront a small dog. Instead, he saw a fox and wielded an umbrella to keep the animal at bay.
“I’m not going to let that fox get behind me,” he recalled thinking.
After Capitol Police responded, the fox fled in the direction of the Dirksen and Hart Senate office buildings.
On Tuesday, Capitol Police said they had received another call about a fox that approached staff, saying it “may have a den in the mulch bed area on First and C near the Dirksen (Senate Office) Building,” just northeast of the Capitol grounds. Officials said there was another possible fox den near the “perimeter of the Russell (Senate Office) Building,” north across the street from the grounds.
Officials said “no other foxes” had been found on the grounds but warned that it would “not be uncommon to see more,” because they are “present throughout” the city.
City officials said they would not be doing a “roundup of healthy foxes in the area” and would intervene only to “remove wildlife if they are sick or injured” or if someone had been exposed and rabies testing would be needed.
Foxes are considered wild animals, and officials warned that no one should approach them. They’re known to be “protective of their dens and territory.”
On the fox’s Twitter account — @thecapitolfox — it said Wednesday afternoon, “Gone but not forgotten. May you remember me fondly.”