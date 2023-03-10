FOX-COVID-BG

A healthcare worker administers a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. California Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing a $2.7 billion Covid-19 emergency response package in his budget Monday to boost testing and its health-care system following a surge in cases caused by the omicron variant.  

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Negative reporting on Covid-19 shots that aired on Fox News was linked to increased vaccine hesitancy, according to a new study that shows how the nation's No. 1 news network influenced viewers during a pandemic that has killed more than 1.1 million people in the U.S.

Concerns about the safety of coronavirus vaccines as measured in reported side effects increased following heightened periods of negativity in Fox News coverage of vaccines, according to the study published Wednesday in the journal Political Communication. Public opinion surveys also showed Fox viewers reported elevated levels of vaccine hesitancy throughout the pandemic compared to regular viewers of other programs.