Heather Childers, who had been benched from her gig anchoring “Fox & Friends First” since March when she showed up to the studio sick in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, is out of a job.
“Fox News and Heather Childers have parted ways,” a Fox News spokeswoman told the Daily News Thursday. “We wish her all the best.”
The spokeswoman wouldn’t provide any more details, but CNN reported that Fox executives “were angry that she came to work while visibly ill.”
Childers, who hosted the 4 a.m. morning show and has been at Fox since 2010, has been off the air since March, but has been vocal about her disapproval of her boss’ scheduling choices.
“Looking forward to returning to @FoxFriendsFirst 4am,” she tweeted on April 17. “Thanks to those who’ve checked on me. I’m Covid19 negative (twice) just waiting. When this is over don’t forget about the many people who are always alone everyday, feeling forgotten & unessential without a pandemic. I won’t.”
A few days later, she responded to a fan and said she hadn’t “heard from anyone” at the network.
“Everyone is just busy I’m sure,” she wrote.
But her public pleas got more desperate and she began tagging President Trump in tweets calling out producers for keeping her out of the studio.
Childers’ LinkedIn profile lists her ending date at Fox News as July 2020.