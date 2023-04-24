FOX-CARLSON/

Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/ File Photo

 Lucas Jackson

Fox News Media and its top-rated host Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways, less than a week after the Fox Corp. media company settled for $787.5 million a defamation lawsuit in which Carlson played a starring role.

The outspoken Carlson embraced conservative issues and delivered his views with a style that made his prime-time show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the highest-rated cable news program in the key 25-to-54 age demographic on the most-watched U.S. cable news network. Shares of Fox fell 3.4% on the news, which the company announced on Monday.