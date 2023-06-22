SAN FRANCISCO — Forget about famed boxing bouts like the Rumble in the Jungle or the Thrilla in Manila — billionaire social media moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas.

In recent days, Twitter owner Musk and Facebook parent Meta CEO Zuckerberg — whose social media platforms duke it out daily for advertising dollars — have been trading bluster about going mano a mano.