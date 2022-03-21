Director Francis Ford Coppola poses with his wife Eleanor Coppola during the ceremony to unveil his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Francis Ford Coppola poses with Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chair of the Board Nicole Mihalka, Los Angeles City Council member Mitch O'Farrell, actors Elle Fanning and Talia Shire, and radio host Ellen K, during the ceremony to unveil his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Francis Ford Coppola poses with his wife Eleanor Coppola during the ceremony to unveil his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
MARIO ANZUONI
Director Francis Ford Coppola poses with Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chair of the Board Nicole Mihalka, Los Angeles City Council member Mitch O'Farrell, actors Elle Fanning and Talia Shire, and radio host Ellen K, during the ceremony to unveil his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
“The Godfather” director Francis Ford Coppola never imaged his movie would receive the mob of adoration that it did.
The filmmaker believed he was making a great movie as he worked on the now-iconic gangster flick, but didn’t anticipate it becoming one of the most beloved films of all time, he told Variety in a new interview.
“I thought it was going to be a special failure,” Coppola said. “When you make a film going against the grain of what’s going on at the time, those kind of films are tough. You’re not doing what everyone expects or wants you to do.”
“The Godfather,” which celebrates the 50th anniversary of its March 1972 release on Thursday, received 10 Oscar nominations and won three, including best picture and best actor for star Marlon Brando.
The film follows the aging Don Vito Corleone, played by Brando, and the transformation of his youngest son, Al Pacino’s Michael, into a ruthless gangster.
“You’re always so anxious when these movies come out because of those first opinions; you hope it will go well and it’s not in your control,” Coppola told Variety. “But by far the greatest treasure is the test of time. When people are looking at what you did 50 years later, that’s an award in and of itself.”
“The Godfather” returned to theaters last month for a limited run to commemorate the upcoming anniversary, and Paramount Pictures is set to release restored versions of the franchise’s three films in 4K Ultra HD on Tuesday.
Coppola, 81, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.