FILE PHOTO: Singer Frank Sinatra performs at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain May 26, 1992. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

LONDON — A new musical about the life and career of legendary singer and performer Frank Sinatra will open in the British city of Birmingham later this year.

”Sinatra The Musical” will debut at the Birmingham Rep on Sept. 23, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the “Come Fly with Me” and “New York, New York” singer’s UK tour, during which he performed in the city.