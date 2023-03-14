Czech freediver Vencl reaches 52 metres under the ice in Sils

Czech freediver David Vencl reaches 52 meters under the ice of Lake Sils in one breath and wearing only a swimsuit in this picture taken from a video in Sils near St. Moritz, Switzerland March 14, 2023. David Vencl Organization/Handout via REUTERS 

 DAVID VENCL ORGANISATION

LAKE SILS, Switzerland -- David Vencl emerged from the depths of Switzerland's Lake Sils on Tuesday after a record dive beneath the ice to a depth of more than 50 meters without a wetsuit.

The 40-year-old Czech diver's record vertical plunge to 52.1 meters in a single breath follows his entry into the Guinness World Records book for swimming the length of a frozen Czech lake in 2021.