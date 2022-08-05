Freezer that washed up on Massachusetts beach was filled with ice cream, a tourist says By Will Katcher masslive.com Aug 5, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Lauren Raimy had one hope for the freezer she saw wash up on a Nantucket shoreline: please don’t contain a dead body.To her relief, the freezer was in fact filled with ice cream, according to the Nantucket Current, which posted photos of the discovery on its website.Raimy was among a group at Madequecham Beach Thursday afternoon that watched as the freezer emerged from the fog and washed ashore on the sand in a matter of 15 minutes.The beach was not crowded, but a group of about a half-dozen gathered around the freezer to explore their discovery.“We weren’t sure what it was at first,” Raimy told the Current. “We were hoping we weren’t going to find a dead body or something.”Upon opening, the group encountered a cooler filled with various ice cream products.The Current said beachgoers remain unsure where the freezer came from, or how it made its way to the Nantucket shore. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Wild vulture rescued after wandering the streets of Madrid {{title}} Most Popular William Shatner’s wallet recovered at California fruit farm, returned to actor: ‘They are obviously good citizens’ A reporter went to cover an execution. She was told her skirt was too short. Dartmouth prof's tweet triggers speculation as to burial of Ivana Trump for tax break ‘They look almost human made.’ NOAA finds weird lines of holes in mid-Atlantic floor An 18-year-old lifeguard helped deliver a baby on a YMCA pool deck Hudson man wins $1M after Mass. store clerk hands him wrong ticket In controversial sale, Hitler's watch fetches $1.1M at Maryland auction house Mega Millions $1.28 billion prize update: Here are winning numbers; website crashing Theme park fights escalate into a nationwide problem Shakira faces over 8 years in prison if convicted of tax fraud in Spain Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email