FRANCE-BAGUETTE/UNESCO

French freshly-baked baguettes are seen at "Armand" bakery in Nice, France, Monday. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

 ERIC GAILLARD

PARIS -- The humble baguette, France's staple bread, made it onto the United Nation's cultural heritage list Wednesday, drawing delighted responses from French bakers and non-bakers alike.

Paris-based U.N. heritage body UNESCO on Wednesday voted to include the "artisanal know-how and culture of baguette bread" on its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, which already includes around 600 traditions from over 130 countries.