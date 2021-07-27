French government minister injects fellow minister with COVID shot Reuters Jul 27, 2021 Jul 27, 2021 Updated 30 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save PARIS -- Two ministers in the French government promoted the COVID-19 vaccine through their own example on Tuesday, with one of them administering the shot to the other.Health Minister Olivier Veran is a doctor by profession, which qualified him to administer the injection. The colleague receiving it was Olivia Gregoire, junior economy minister.As he got ready to give the injection in front of television cameras at Necker Hospital in Paris, Veran struggled to put on a surgical glove, which he put down to being out of practice.But his patient, who is pregnant and was getting her second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday, said she was not worried about his professional abilities. "I have complete faith," Gregoire said.After the injection was done, she told Veran she had not felt a thing. "You haven't lost the knack," she told him.The public vaccination was designed to encourage people to get the shot, to head off what some public health officials in France warn could turn into a fourth wave of the pandemic.To date, around 60% of people in France have had at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine."We can't say the peak is behind us," Veran said outside the hospital. "We need to get vaccinated, in large numbers." Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Cortland County man shot, killed with crossbow while attempting to get rid of skunk A couple accused of igniting a massive wildfire with a gender-reveal smoke bomb now faces manslaughter charges Supermodel Paulina Porizkova says she was ‘booted off’ dating app Hinge: ‘What’s a lady to do?’ After car smashes into shop, police and bystanders save baby trapped underneath: 'Nothing short of heroic' Jackie Mason, onetime rabbi who became a Broadway standup star, dies at 93 Fire at mansion believed to be owned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z investigated as possible arson Fireworks get Tokyo's no-frills opening ceremony underway 'I was reborn aged 102' - Russian WWII veteran beats COVID-19 after week in ICU Tokyo Olympics fires ceremony director over 1998 Holocaust joke Australia man ties bedsheets together to escape 4th floor hotel quarantine - police Request News Coverage