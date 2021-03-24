Former Olympian Julie Pomagalski, a snowboarder from France, died Tuesday in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps.
Pomagalski, 40, won gold in snowboard cross in the 1999 world championships and competed in the parallel giant slalom in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and the 2006 Turin Games. Her death was announced Wednesday by the French ski federation, which said that Bruno Cutelli, a guide, also died.
The federation did not pinpoint the location of the avalanche, but the Associated Press, citing French and Swiss media, reported that it had occurred on Gemsstock mountain in the Swiss canton of Uri.
Pomagalski, who originally was from the French resort of Méribel, was the granddaughter of Jean Pomagalski, who is credited with inventing the first ski lift in 1934 and founded the brand Poma in 1947.
"The tragic death of Julie, an Olympian and world champion snowboarder, leaves the French Olympic team in mourning for one of its own," the French national Olympic committee said in a statement.
According to European Avalanche Warning Services statistics, avalanches kill an average of 100 people every year in Europe. Since the season began Oct. 1, it reports that there had been 85 fatalities, with 21 in Switzerland as of March 10. Among the causes it lists are wind-drifted snow and a persistent weak layer of snow.
There have been 35 fatalities from U.S. avalanches this season, with four snowboarders among those who have been killed.