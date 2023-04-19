FRANCE-SPIDERMAN/

French "Spiderman" Alain Robert climbs the Tour Alto skyscraper at the financial and business district of La Defense, naming his feat "The People", in Courbevoie near Paris, France, April 19, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

 SARAH MEYSSONNIER

PARIS -- A free climber known as the "French Spiderman" scaled a 38-story skyscraper in Paris on Wednesday to demonstrate his support for protesters angry about a pension law that will delay the age at which people can retire in France.

Alain Robert, 60, climbs without a harness, using only his bare hands and a pair of climbing shoes.