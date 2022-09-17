'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper to mark turning 60 Reuters Sep 17, 2022 Sep 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 2 French "Spiderman", climber Alain Robert, climbs the TotalEnergies skyscraper in La Defense near Paris, France September 17, 2022. REUTERS/Lucien Libert LUCIEN LIBERT French "Spiderman", climber Alain Robert, climbs the TotalEnergies skyscraper in La Defense near Paris, France September 17, 2022. REUTERS/Lucien Libert LUCIEN LIBERT Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save PARIS -- Alain Robert, the free climber dubbed the "French Spiderman," scaled a 48-story skyscraper in Paris on Saturday, fulfilling a goal he had set for himself once he reached the age of 60.Dressed in red, Robert raised his arms aloft as he reached the top of the 613-foot Tour TotalEnergies building, which towers over the French capital's La Defense business district."I want to send people the message that being 60 is nothing. You can still do sport, be active, do fabulous things," said Robert, whose 60th birthday was last month."I promised myself several years ago that when I reached 60, I would climb that tower again because 60 symbolizes retirement age in France and I thought that was a nice touch," he told Reuters.Robert, who also wanted to use the climb to raise awareness about the need for climate change action, had already climbed the TotalEnergies tower on numerous occasions.He began climbing in 1975, training on the cliffs near his hometown of Valence in southern France. He took up solo climbing in 1977 and rapidly became a top climber.Since then, he has climbed more than 150 towering structures around the world including Dubai's Burj Khalifa -- the world's tallest building, the Eiffel Tower, and San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.Often climbing without permission, he has been arrested repeatedly. He climbs without a harness, using only his bare hands, a pair of climbing shoes, and a bag of powdered chalk to wipe off the sweat. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY A vice president testified before Congress. It was a disaster. +3 King Charles stands vigil as queen's lying-in-state queue swells +3 ‘Saturday Night Live’ announces first nonbinary cast member among newbies after cast exodus Poundbury suburb showcases King Charles's vision of British life +3 {{title}} Most Popular Adam Sandler making good on show cancelled for COVID two years ago ‘Saturday Night Live’ announces first nonbinary cast member among newbies after cast exodus A 10-year-old's bakery stand was stolen. Neighbors put him back in business. He plays college football in North Dakota -- at age 49. Judge orders R. Kelly's prison-account money be turned over to court With 'Thursday Night Football' on Amazon Prime, the NFL bets on streaming Gisele Bundchen wants Tom Brady to be 'more present' Dog named Little Dude vanished during carjacking in Alabama. Now he’s home weeks later Leaky pen irks King Charles during signing ceremony Merrimack Valley flag football league up to 16 teams mrz090722dAPC.jpg Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email