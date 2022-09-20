MOSCOW -- After battling supply chain issues, potato shortages and a hefty rebranding job, the successor to McDonald's Corp.'s business in Russia expects to have all 850 restaurants open by the end of the year, it said on Tuesday.

Oleg Paroev, CEO of Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," painted a positive picture of the company's first 100 days, but withheld specific details on sales, revenue, new products and import markets.