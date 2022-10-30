Climate protesters around the world adopted strange tactics in recent days: Two protesters last Monday smashed cream pie into the face of King Charles’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London; another group crashed an episode of “The View” featuring an interview with Sen. Ted Cruz; and, on Sunday, activists in Potsdam, Germany, flung mashed potatoes on a Claude Monet painting at the Museum Barberini.

The protests were echoing the move by two young climate protesters at the National Gallery in London less than two weeks ago, who flung tomato soup on one of Vincent van Gogh’s most famous paintings: “Sunflowers.”