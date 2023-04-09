230411-bp-royalcoach

King Charles III will be riding in the DIamond Jubilee Coach, built in 2010, for his coronation next month.

 Graemedown/Wikimedia Commons

LONDON -- The ceremony for King Charles's coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 will involve historic regalia ranging from scepters and maces to a ring and a spoon. Here are details of the Crown Jewels that will be used, as outlined by Buckingham Palace on Sunday:

St. Edward's Crown