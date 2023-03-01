ENTER-BOOK-BORRELLI-COLUMN-2-TB

CHICAGO — Sister Jean of Loyola University, who stands atop Chicago’s A-list of celebrity clergy, waited until she was 103 to write her memoir. Clearly, she didn’t take the advice packed into its title: “Wake Up With Purpose! What I’ve Learned in My First Hundred Years,” that came out Tuesday.

Clearly, what she learned in her first hundred years was how to procrastinate.