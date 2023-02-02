FILE PHOTO: Lizzo poses backstage with her Best Pop Solo Performance award at the 62nd Grammy Awards

Lizzo poses backstage with her Best Pop Solo Performance award at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020.

 REUTERS FILE

LOS ANGELES — Grammy-nominated breakup song “abcdefu” is the latest viral sensation to translate popularity on TikTok into chart-topping success and music industry acclaim.

The short-video app, with more than 1 billion monthly active users, has emerged as one of the music industry’s most powerful promotional platforms. Several of this year’s Grammy nominees, including “abcdefu” singer Gayle and R&B artist Muni Long, rose in popularity after influencers and everyday users posted TikTok videos with their music.