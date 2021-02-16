Lulu, an 8-year-old border collie in Nashville, is now richer than most humans thanks to the $5 million her owner, Bill Dorris, bequeathed the pooch in his will, WTVF reported last week.
Dorris, a successful businessman, was unmarried when he died late last year at 84 and left Lulu the means to afford as many dog toys as her heart desires.
Dorris’ will states that the money “is to provide for all the needs of Lulu. The dog will remain in possession of Martha Burton.”
“She’s a good girl,” said Burton, Dorris’ friend, to whom he “always left” the dog while on the road.
“He loved that dog,” Burton, 88, said, noting she doesn’t “really know what to think about” the inheritance other than Dorris “just really loved the dog.”
While the caretaker doesn’t intend to spend all of Lulu’s hard-earned bucks, let alone on a doggie mansion, she would “like to try.”