Margaux Avedisian

Margaux Avedisian, who was hired to be a master of ceremonies for an event at FTX's Crypto Bahamas conference in April, questioned Sam Bankman-Fried's reputation for altruism after seeing how his company spent customers' money and suddenly collapsed: “Regular people are suffering the consequences.”  

 Melody Timothee/Washington Post

NASSAU, Bahamas - Before Sam Bankman-Fried's $16 billion empire imploded, Margaux Avedisian remembers thinking there was something unsettling about the cryptocurrency wunderkind.

Bankman-Fried had become a legend by pushing an image of monkish aloofness, vowing to forsake the allures of his extraordinary wealth - sleeping on beanbag chairs, driving a Toyota Corolla - and to give away his fortune for the greater good.