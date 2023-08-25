Fukushima surfer hangs loose about treated water release

MINAMISOMA, Japan -- Koji Suzuki, who has surfed the waters off Fukushima for nearly half a century, was in his home not far north of the nuclear power plant on March 11, 2011, when a devastating earthquake and tsunami struck Japan.

His home and surf shop in the city of Minamisoma were swept away by the massive wave that wrecked the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant just 22 miles away, setting off meltdowns and fears of radiation that led to widespread evacuations.