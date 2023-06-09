ENTER-STAGE-TONYS-PERFORMERS-GET

Lea Michele attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022, in New York City.

 Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — “Funny Girl” star Lea Michele will perform Sunday at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, even though her star turn in the hit musical isn’t eligible for competition this year.

The current stars of the acclaimed revival, which has been running for more than a year, will share the same stage as casts of newly opened Tony-nominated musicals including “Some Like It Hot,” “& Juliet,” “New York, New York” and “Camelot.”