Gallagher, the sledgehammer-wielding comedian who rose to stardom in the 1980s through his cable specials and constant touring, performing unusually interactive shows in which he smashed a watermelon into pulp and sprayed audience members with bits of food and a fountain of irreverent humor, died Nov. 11 at his home in Palm Springs, Calif. He was 76.

The cause was multiple organ failure, said his former manager Craig Marquardo. Gallagher was receiving hospice care after having “numerous” heart attacks, he added, including while onstage in 2011 during a performance in Minnesota.