Gallagher, the sledgehammer-wielding comedian who rose to stardom in the 1980s through his cable specials and constant touring, performing unusually interactive shows in which he smashed a watermelon into pulp and sprayed audience members with bits of food and a fountain of irreverent humor, died Nov. 11 at his home in Palm Springs, Calif. He was 76.
The cause was multiple organ failure, said his former manager Craig Marquardo. Gallagher was receiving hospice care after having “numerous” heart attacks, he added, including while onstage in 2011 during a performance in Minnesota.
With his thick mustache, Ben Franklin-style hair, and fondness for berets and striped shirts, Gallagher was a singularly quirky presence on the American comedy circuit. He cultivated an air of mystery while refusing to share his first name (it was Leo), helped pioneer the cable television stand-up special (he made more than a dozen for Showtime) and claimed to have performed some 3,500 live shows, the equivalent of performing daily for almost a decade without breaks.
Virtually all his performances were filled with bizarre props and wordplay, such as a pistol that shot out plastic hands (he called it his “hand gun”) and a doll attached to a piece of wood (“baby on board”). His signature routine featured the Sledge-O-Matic, an enormous wooden mallet — a parody of kitchen gadgets hawked by TV pitchman Ron Popeil — that Gallagher said was manufactured by “a subsidiary of Fly by Night Industries.”
“Don’t you want to know how it works?” he would ask, before setting fruit on his makeshift anvil and smashing it to bits.
Gallagher would pummel watermelons, oranges, beans, cottage cheese, pound cake, cheeseburgers, tubes of toothpaste and video game controllers, laying down the hammer on a bunch of grapes after asking his audience if they wanted any wine. People in the front rows were issued ponchos, or simply learned from experience that it helped to bring a raincoat. Venues took precautions as well, wrapping chandeliers in plastic to guard against the splatter.
“I was the first one to allow a projectile to come off of the stage and into the audience. And I kind of take responsibility for the mosh pit,” Gallagher said in a 2009 interview with the A.V. Club. “Major amusement parks now have splash rides — you don’t even have to be a participant in the ride to get splashed, you can be on a bridge. . . . And I’m, you know, somewhat at fault here. But at least it’s my job as an entertainer to do something different.”
At times, his prop comedy landed the wrong way. A woman at one of his 1990 shows in California alleged that she suffered head and neck injuries when he sent a two-foot-tall, water-squirting penguin doll flying into the audience. The doll contained a fire extinguisher, and the woman sued Gallagher for $13,000 in medical bills, plus $120,000 in damages and lost wages.
To her lawyers’ horror, Gallagher turned the courtroom into a comedy club, amusing the jurors and even the judge.
“I will say that in seven years on the bench, I’ve seen a lot of characters, but none so theatrical,” Judge William Froeberg told the Los Angeles Times in 1993, after the jury sided with Gallagher. “It was entertaining. It certainly wasn’t boring.”
Gallagher, a former chemist and road manager for singer Jim Stafford (“Spiders & Snakes”), liked to say that he was “the smartest guy who was ever dumb enough to want to be a comedian.” He made his debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” in 1975 and gained further notice five years later with “Gallagher: An Uncensored Evening,” his first TV special. He was soon opening for singer Kenny Rogers, and firing back at critics who failed to see how a watermelon, among other props, could be an effective punchline.
“Using props is nothing new,” he told the Times of Northwest Indiana. “Jack Benny had his violin. George Burns had his cigar. Bob Hope had his golf club. I just use bigger and messier ones.”
Discussing his comedy routine, Gallagher sometimes waxed philosophical. Although “you can get a laugh just by sticking your finger in your nose,” he once told a reporter, “I want to do more. I want to say something, to feed the brain.”