ENTER-COMEDY-GALLAGHER-FOOD-SMASHING-ZUM

Gallagher is seen leaving the Howard Stern Show on Aug. 29, 2000.

 Rick Mackler/ZUMA Press Wire/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Gallagher, the uninhibited prop comic best known for pulverizing watermelons — and assorted other food stuff — with a sledgehammer he called a Sledge-O-Matic, has died. He was 76.

The comedian, whose first name was Leo, died Friday of organ failure in Palm Springs, his longtime manager, Craig Marquardo, said. He had been in hospice care.