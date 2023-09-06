ENTER-WRIGHT-OBIT-ZUM

Gary Wright, seen performing in 1978, died Monday at age 80.

 Imago via Zuma Press/TNS

Singer-songwriter Gary Wright, known for “Dream Weaver” and for co-founding the band Spooky Tooth, has died. He was 80.

The death of the child actor-turned-musician was confirmed to Variety by son Dorian. His son Justin confirmed Tuesday to NBC News that his father died from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.