George Clooney is reflecting on his journey to fatherhood.
The 59-year-old two-time Academy Award-winning actor and producer said he was shocked to learn that he not only would be a father, but a father of two “knuckleheads” he didn’t see coming.
“I just stood there for like 10 minutes, just staring at this piece of paper going, ‘What, two?!’ “he revealed to correspondent Tracy Smith during an interview for “CBS Sunday Morning.”
“(The doctor said), ‘You got a baby boy.’ (I was like), ‘Baby boy, fantastic!’ Then they go, ‘And you got another one there!,” Clooney continued about the couple’s ultrasound appointment.
The “Ocean’s Eleven” star and wife, international attorney Amal Clooney are the parents of 3-year old twins Ella and Alexander.
“I was up for one!” he joked. “I’m like, ‘I’m old.’ All of a sudden it’s two and I literally it’s hard to get me to not talk and I just stood there for like 10 minutes, just staring at this piece of paper going, ‘What, two?!’ “
“But I’m so glad they have each other… it’s unbelievable,” Clooney added.