George Winston, a pianist and composer whose unadorned melodies sought to evoke seasonal rhythms of nature and became a signature style of New Age music in the 1980s with popular albums such as "Autumn" and "December," died June 4 in Williamsport, Pa. He was 74.

His death was confirmed by his publicist, Jesse Cutler. Winston had various forms of cancer and underwent a bone-marrow transplant a decade ago for a blood-related disorder. He lived in the San Francisco area and was staying in Williamsport near his tour manager.