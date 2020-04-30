“Where’s the beef,” meet “it’s the economy, stupid.”
The looming meat shortage that meat processors have been warning about may be sparking some dicey deeds.
It was something of a reverse bait-and-switch at the Piggly Wiggly in Franklin, Ga., about 60 miles southwest of Atlanta, when on Sunday a city councilman allegedly swapped the price tag on two cuts of meat, transforming an $83.24 beef cut into a $12.16 pork tenderloin, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
A savvy shopper who saw the purloined price tag — and presumably did not want to shell out upwards of 80 bucks for a piece of pork — alerted authorities about the discrepancy. With some old-fashioned detective work, authorities tracked down the filched filet.
Police arrested Clifford Henry Jiles, 54, a member of the Franklin City Council, Tuesday on charges of theft by deception and theft by shoplifting, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Although the charges are mere misdemeanors, Giles’ status as an elected official meant the Georgia Bureau of Investigation had to be called in, bureau spokeswoman Nelly Miles told the Journal-Constitution.
It was not immediately clear whether Giles had a lawyer, the Associated Press reported.