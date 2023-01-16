NCAA Football: CFP National Champions-Georgia Celebration

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) and offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) at the national championship celebration at Sanford Stadium.  

 Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

Devin Willock, a 20-year-old offensive lineman on Georgia's two-time national championship team, and a 24-year-old member of Georgia's recruiting staff were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning near Athens, Ga., hours after the team celebrated its title with a parade and ceremony in Sanford Stadium.

Willock was a passenger in a Ford Expedition in the single-vehicle crash in Athens and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred when the car left the road and struck trees and two power poles at roughly 2:45 a.m., according to Athens-Clarke County police. The driver, identified as Chandler LeCroy, died at a nearby hospital.