BERLIN -- A court in the eastern German city of Dresden found five family members of a criminal gang guilty of a $129 million jewelry heist Tuesday and sentenced them to more than four years in prison.

It was one of Europe's most notorious and daring jewel heists when members of Berlin's Remmo clan broke into the Grünes Gewölbe (Green Vault) museum at Dresden's Royal Palace in the early hours of Nov. 25, 2019, in a smash-and-grab operation that made off with some of Europe's most valuable jewels.