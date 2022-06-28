German man leaves severed human head at courthouse Reuters Jun 28, 2022 Jun 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save BERLIN -- German police on Tuesday said they detained a man suspected of leaving a human head in front of the Bonn district court.A body was found a few hundred meters away on the Rhine River. Police said they believe the body belongs to the severed head.The 38-year-old suspect is from the Bonn area, the police said.Police said no suspicious activity was reported in the area, and they are seeking witnesses. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY R&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison in sex case ‘Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?’ docuseries attempts to explain Jeffrey Epstein’s partner in crime +3 Four Aztec child burials sites discovered in Mexico German court sentences ex-SS camp guard, aged 101, to five years in jail ‘This sorority that none of us asked to join:’ Victims head to NYC for Maxwell sentencing A Minnesota publisher gave away his newspaper to fight in Ukraine Load more {{title}} Most Popular A Midwestern couple figured out how to beat the lottery. Then Hollywood called ‘This sorority that none of us asked to join:’ Victims head to NYC for Maxwell sentencing Russia defaults on foreign debt for first time since 1918 Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez rushes to help elderly man who collapsed on flight Samuel L. Jackson slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas after Roe v. Wade overturn Green Day lead singer says he'll renounce citizenship over abortion ruling Weird-looking ‘puppy’ seen in upstate New York turned out to be an albino porcupine Johnson, Trudeau joke about going shirtless to threaten Putin with 'our pecs' How a 'Woj bomb' blew up NBA draft lines and cost bettors Leaders at G7 mock bare-chested horseback rider Putin Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email