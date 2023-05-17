An entire town is on the market in the Lone Star State for a major steal. But there’s a catch — it’s a ghost town that was abandoned over three decades ago.
The town of Lobo, located in the vast desert of West Texas, has listed for $100,000, according to Click 2 Houston — a price tag smaller than even a two-bedroom condo.
“For most of the 20th century Lobo was a little desert town and railway watering stop with up to 100 residents. In 1991 Lobo was abandoned by its last residents,” the listing on Property, Lobo, Texas says.
And while the town has long been deserted, a trio stepped in and purchased the town, and made it a working home of sorts.
“In 2001 we, three german friends, bought Lobo and began the process of rebuilding. During the last 22 years, we spent many months living, working, and vacationing in Lobo and hosted many art, short film and music events there,” the listing notes.
According to co-owner Alexander Bardoff, they just don’t want anyone to take the property off their hands, they want someone who has the same “creative vision” as the trio did when it comes to Lobo, according to KUT 90.5.
“We have a physical and emotional investment in Lobo,” Bardorff said to the radio station. “We would like to have the new people that will own Lobo be people that have some kind of idea of what they want to do with the place and also be personally involved.”
Highlights of the property include:
Motel
Former gas station/restaurant/saloon
Former grocery store
Functioning well
Pool
Shower and bathroom house
The town is on the way to Area 51 in Nevada, so it attracts “UFO enthusiasts,” the listing says.