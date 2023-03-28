A mammoth meatball presented at NEMO Science Museum in Amsterdam

Founder of Australian cultured meat company Vow, Tim Noakesmith shows a meatball made from flesh cultivated using the DNA of an extinct woolly mammoth at NEMO Science Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands March 28, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM -- A giant meatball made from flesh cultivated using the DNA of an extinct wooly mammoth was unveiled on Tuesday at Nemo, a science museum in the Netherlands.

The meatball was created by Australian cultured meat company Vow which -- promising this was not an April Fools' joke -- said it wanted to get people talking about cultured meat, calling it a more sustainable alternative to real meat.