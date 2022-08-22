Girl Scouts add new raspberry flavored cookies to its roster By Katherine Rodriguez nj.com Aug 22, 2022 Aug 22, 2022 Updated 42 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email The raspberry cookie will make Girl Scout history as the first of its kind that will be sold exclusively online. Screenshot Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The Girl Scouts of America released a new raspberry flavored cookie to its selection of Girl Scout Cookies.The “Raspberry Rally,” which the Girl Scouts call a sister to their “Thin Mints” cookies, replaces the mint filling with raspberry filling. Both cookies are covered in chocolate.The raspberry cookie will make Girl Scout history as the first of its kind that will be sold exclusively online.According to the Girl Scouts, the new cookie will allow “Girl Scouts to learn new skills and build their e-commerce business.”A box of Girl Scout Cookies typically sells for about $5, but prices can vary by region or cookie flavor.The “Raspberry Rally” will be available starting in early 2023, when Girl Scout Cookie selling season restarts. The season typically runs from January through April, but local programs may vary.Proceeds from Girl Scout Cookies sold go to local troops and councils, and the Girl Scouts say that their members learn life skills, such as entrepreneurship, leadership and problem-solving.The Girl Scouts regularly release new flavors of cookies every year. Last year, the organization released “Adventurefuls,” chocolate cookies filled with caramel creme topped with chocolate drizzle.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY New breed of video sites thrive on misinformation and hate; U.S. Senate candidate in NH linked to one Tyson Fury demands Britain crack down on knife crime after cousin fatally stabbed Girl Scouts add new raspberry flavored cookies to its roster Car explosion kills daughter of key Putin ally Alexander Dugin, Russia says +4 A Bugatti love affair spanning 65 years began in New Hampshire The enduring lessons of the Ukrainian hero who stood up to Soviet Russia in 1944 +4 Load more {{title}} Most Popular A family won luggage at an auction. Two children's bodies were inside. Why did Anne Heche buy a ‘random’ red wig in this Venice hair salon before her crash? Student, 20, makes $110 million trading meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond Tribe embraces recreational marijuana sales on reservation where alcohol is banned A Bugatti love affair spanning 65 years began in New Hampshire These puffy helmet caps are the next big thing in NFL player safety A preacher scolded his flock for not 'honoring' him with luxury watch Sound Advice: Turntable upgrades to consider for digitizing music Bates College's baseball team once played the Ku Klux Klan (and won) Anza stargazers to chase UFO legend of ‘Goldie’ at upcoming campout Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email