'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta, 67, is dead - media reports Reuters May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Actor Ray Liotta, 67, the star of the 1990 blockbuster crime film "Goodfellas," died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, according to media reports on Thursday.Liotta was engaged to be married and leaves behind a daughter, Yahoo reported.He was in the Dominican Republic shooting the film "Dangerous Waters," Deadline reported.(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Boeing's Starliner capsule returns to Earth In testimony, Kate Moss quashes old rumor that Johnny Depp pushed her down stairs CBS pulls ‘FBI’ season finale off air after Texas school shooting Aerosmith cancels summer Vegas shows after singer Tyler enters rehab 'Best birthday present ever!' says Spanish diver after saving trapped whale Exotic wines hide in the heights of Chile's Atacama desert Load more {{title}} Most Popular Aerosmith cancels summer Vegas shows after singer Tyler enters rehab Alex Jones, Infowars were sued by Marcel Fontaine, Worcester fire victim, in 2018 after site falsely identified him as Parkland gunman ‘Jaws’ child actor Jonathan Searle named police chief on Martha’s Vineyard, where movie was filmed nearly 50 years ago A water tower emblazoned with Johnny Cash's image is taking a leak over his hometown Benches clear after Josh Donaldson calls Tim Anderson 'Jackie' Johnny Depp’s team is denied dismissal of Amber Heard’s $100M counterclaim as her lawyers rest case Marnie Schulenburg, ‘As The World Turns’ actress, dies from breast cancer at 37 Oceanside's famed 'Top Gun' house reopens as nostalgic pie shop Billie Eilish ‘incredibly offended’ by ignorance of Tourette’s: ‘It’s ... part of me’ Sage Steele recovering after errant shot hits her at PGA Championship Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email