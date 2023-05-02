FILE PHOTO: Gordon Lightfoot performs at the newly refurbished Massey Hall in Toronto

FILE PHOTO: Veteran Canadian singer and songwriter Gordon Lightfoot performs at the newly refurbished Massey Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, November 25, 2021. 

 CARLOS OSORIO/REUTERS

Gordon Lightfoot, a Canadian balladeer whose songs of longing, loss and memory made him one of the 1970s most popular recording artists, with hits such as "If You Could Read My Mind," about his failed marriage, and "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," which recounts a tragic sinking in the Great Lakes, died May 1 in Toronto. He was 84.

His publicist, Victoria Lord, confirmed the death but gave no cause. In April, Mr. Lightfoot canceled all his tour dates for this year because of health problems.