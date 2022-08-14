MOON HOAX

A 1935 illustration in the New York Sun claimed to show animals on the moon, discovered by Sir John Herschel in his observatory at the Cape of Good Hope, and copied from sketches in the Edinburgh Journal of Science. 

 Benjamin Henry Day/Library of Congress

On July 31, a prominent French physicist tweeted an image of what he said was a distant star captured by the new James Webb Space Telescope. Étienne Klein emphasized to his 91,000 followers "the level of detail" shown of Proxima Centauri, located 4.2 light-years from the sun, which appeared as a glowing red circle on a black background.

The photo image, he later admitted, was actually a slice of chorizo.