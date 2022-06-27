Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong told fans that he will renounce his U.S. citizenship because of his disgust over the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
In a profanity-filled speech onstage at London Stadium last Friday, Armstrong said he no longer wants to be a U.S. citizen.
"I'm ... renouncing my citizenship. I'm f---ing coming here," he said to fans, who erupted with claps and cheers. Green Day is on tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. "Oh, I'm not kidding, you're going to get a lot of me in the coming days."
Armstrong, 50, has been vocal about his political views in the past, including striking out against former President Donald Trump for refusing to concede the 2020 election. He was born in the United States but also has an honorary Italian citizenship, which was given to him in Viggiano, Italy, in 2018.
The "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" singer joins a long list of celebrities who have said they would leave the country over political difference. Whoopi Goldberg and Miley Cyrus both pledged to leave if Trump was elected -- but didn't follow through. Barbra Streisand said she wanted to go to Canada.
The Supreme Court's ruling overturning the fundamental right to an abortion, established nearly 50 years ago, triggered protests across the country last weekend. And Armstrong was not alone among musicians speaking out against the ruling. At the Glastonbury Festival last weekend in southwest England, Phoebe Bridgers led the crowd in an anti-Supreme Court chant. Billie Eilish dedicated her song "Your Power," which is about those who abuse their power, to those affected by the ruling.
"I'm devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," singer Olivia Rodrigo said.
Rodrigo was joined on stage by British singer Lily Allen as they dedicated their performance of Allen's song "F--- You" to the justices who ruled in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade.