Before the San Antonio Spurs’ season finale Sunday, coach Gregg Popovich used his platform to give an unprompted, passionate plea for gun control legislation in the wake of the latest high-profile episode of violence.

The 74-year-old coach addressed the topic for more than nine minutes during his media availability before the Spurs’ 138-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks, criticizing several Republican lawmakers by name and specifically calling out Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Gov. Bill Lee for their responses to a shooting in which three children and three adults were killed late last month at a school in Nashville.