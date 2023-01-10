LOS ANGELES  - The city of Buffalo has faced some dark times this season but having overcome Bills safety Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest and deadly winter blizzards, Rob Gronkowski predicts a storybook ending for the franchise's long-suffering fans.

The four-time Super Bowl champion and Buffalo native said the "brotherhood" of the NFL has been on full display this week, with teams honoring Hamlin and fans praying outside the Cincinnati hospital where the 24-year-old was being treated.