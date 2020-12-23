Bill Gross's enthusiasm for playing the theme to "Gilligan's Island" loudly outside his Southern California oceanfront home was muted by a judge who imposed strict limits on the Bond King after his neighbor called it "cruel" harassment.
Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Knill on Wednesday ordered Gross and his partner Amy Schwartz to stop playing music when they aren't outdoors for three years and to stay away from their neighbors.
Tech entrepreneur Mark Towfiq sought the restraining order to stop what he alleged was a campaign of retaliation that started after he complained to city officials that the billionaire co-founder of Pacific Investment Management Co. had installed unsightly netting over a million-dollar sculpture in his yard.
"The court finds the evidence demonstrates Gross and Schwartz willfully playing music to annoy or harass their neighbors," Knill said. "The evidence demonstrates on Aug. 23, 2020, Gross and Schwartz manually started the playlist over and over again," Knill says, noting that a 17-minute video from a camera in Towfiq's property showed that "Gilligan's Island" played eight times, as did "Green Acres."
The judge issued her ruling on the neighbors' dueling harassment complaints after holding one of the rare live trials in California during the coronavirus pandemic. The two men still have separate lawsuits pending against each other seeking monetary damages.
Knill issued her ruling after hearing testimony over nine days from both men, their partners, a NASA scientist with expertise on sound and Laguna Beach officials.
The neighbors both have modernistic, multimillion-dollar trophy homes perched on a Laguna Beach bluff overlooking the Pacific. Gross, 76, known as Bond King for having run the $270 billion Total Return Fund at Pimco, also has a home in Newport Beach.
That's where he was when became captivated by the theme from "Gilligan's Island," he said. Gross told the judge he found an episode of the sitcom on YouTube and noticed that the opening sequence, showing the S.S. Minnow leaving a harbor, was filmed right outside his home. He said he called Schwartz over and their love of the song about seven stranded castaways began.