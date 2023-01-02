Gun parts

Gun parts hidden in peanut butter created a mess for Transportation Security Administration officers and the man whose luggage they were found in.  

 Photo courtesy of TSA

Security officers at a New York airport found themselves facing a nutty situation this holiday season: gun parts buried in jars of sticky peanut butter.

The discovery at John F. Kennedy International Airport came Dec. 22, when a checked bag triggered an alarm during the screening process. A Transportation Security Administration officer removed two jars of Jif peanut butter from the luggage and found parts of a disassembled .22 caliber handgun - including a loaded magazine - wrapped in plastic and hidden inside, the agency said.