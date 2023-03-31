PARK CITY, Utah — Actress Gwyneth Paltrow was found not liable in a Utah ski crash lawsuit, a jury in the state ruled on Thursday.
Paltrow was on trial after Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, sued her for injuries he said he sustained during a ski collision in Utah in 2016.
Sanderson was seeking more than $300,000 in damages due to a brain injury he suffered as a result of the incident. Paltrow, in her countersuit, sought $1 in damages plus attorneys fees.
The trial, which began March 21, ended Thursday after the eight-person jury found Paltrow not liable for the ski collision.
“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” Paltrow said after the verdict in a statement from her attorneys, per CNN. “I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”
Steve Owens, Paltrow’s attorney, also commented on the verdict.
“We are pleased with this unanimous outcome and appreciate the judge and jury’s thoughtful handling of the case,” Owens said. “Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in – this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right.”
During her testimony, Paltrow claimed the incident occurred when she felt two skis come between her skis, causing her to lose balance before she and Sanderson both fell to the ground.
Sanderson, however, claimed during the trial it was Paltrow who skied into him.
“I got hit in my back so hard and right at my shoulder blades, and it felt like it was perfectly centered and the fists and the poles were right at the bottom of my shoulder blades, serious, serious smack and I’ve never been hit that hard,” he testified. “All I saw was a whole lot of snow.”
Sanderson said he has no hard feelings against the Oscar-winning actress — despite being “very disappointed” by the outcome.
As Paltrow left the courtroom, she was seen placing her hand on Sanderson’s back and whispering to him.
Outside the courthouse, Sanderson revealed to reporters that the Goop guru said, “I wish you well,” which he said was “very kind of her.”
He said he responded, “Thank you, dear.”
Sanderson, 76, also shared that he was “very disappointed” by the verdict and added that: “You get some assumed credibility from being a famous person.”
“Who wants to take on a celebrity? No wonder I hesitated, right? It’s difficult,” he said of the two-week trial that became pop culture and social media fodder. “Who wants to do that? Someone who learns lines, learns how to play someone else’s part and be believable, be credible, wins awards? Who wants to go on that path.”
When asked whether he thought Paltrow was lying, Sanderson said, “I believe she thinks she has the truth.”