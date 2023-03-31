ENTER-PALTROW-LAWSUIT-GET

Gwyneth Paltrow speaks with Terry Sanderson, left, after the verdict was read in his $300,000 suit against her over a skiing accident on Thursday in Park City, Utah.

 Rick Bowmer/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

PARK CITY, Utah — Actress Gwyneth Paltrow was found not liable in a Utah ski crash lawsuit, a jury in the state ruled on Thursday.

Paltrow was on trial after Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, sued her for injuries he said he sustained during a ski collision in Utah in 2016.