TRAVEL-TRUCKSTOP

WALCOTT, Iowa - It had been a while since I had a proper haircut when I sat down at an Iowa truck stop barber shop.

My sister usually gives me a trim every six months while we're both standing up in her bathroom and my 4-year-old niece runs around. I forgot the intoxicating calm of a professional shampooing and the soothing sensation of someone brushing your hair.