Halle Berry literally went for “broke” for her latest role.
The Academy Award-winning actress, who makes her directorial debut with Netflix’s “Bruised” this fall, recently revealed just how far she was willing to go to ensure her passion project crossed the finish line.
Berry said she broke two ribs on the first day of filming the movie, in which she portrays a disgraced MMA fighter. She quickly specified they weren’t the same ribs she fractured while filming 2019’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.”
“When you break something, it calcifies and it’s stronger. You don’t usually break the same bones twice,” the “Monster’s Ball” star explained to Entertainment Weekly, adding that she chose to work through the pain because, during “Parabellum,” her injury caused production to come to a halt.
“I told the director about it, they told the insurance. We had to shut down for months and it was a big ordeal,” Berry recalled.
“On this, because it was an independent movie, we didn’t have a big budget. The director in me said, ‘I didn’t come this far and work this hard to go home.’”
Eric Brown, who worked as the stunt coordinator for “Bruised,” was impressed by the 54-year-old beauty’s determination.
“(It was) kind of a crazy injury. But that was just her intensity,” Brown told the outlet. “Halle’s a special case. I’ve worked with tons of actors, and almost none of them have that kind of work ethic.”
Elsewhere in the article, Berry — who made history in 2002 as the first Black woman to win the Oscar for best actress, revealed that “it was surprising” she wasn’t offered more movie roles did not immediately pour in after her historic feat.
“When you have a historic win like that, you think, ‘Oh, this is going to fundamentally change.’ It did fundamentally change me, but it did not change my place in the business overnight. I still had to go back to work. I still had to try to fight to make a way out of no way,” she said.
One role that did come to fruition was her critically-maligned comic book foray, 2004′s “Catwoman.”
Though not necessarily a box office juggernaut, nor film reviewers’ favorite, it brought riches to the former pageant queen, whose film debut was as a crackhead in Spike Lee’s “Jungle Fever.”
“It was one of the biggest paydays of my whole life, which, there’s nothing wrong with that,” Berry said of the long-awaited big screen spinoff of the iconic DC Comics villain. “I don’t want to feel like ‘Oh, I can only do award-worthy stuff.’ What is an award-worthy performance?”
Berry won a Razzie Award for worst actress for the film, which grossed $82 million on a reported $100 million budget.