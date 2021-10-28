Halloween baby rhino treat born at Dutch zoo Reuters Oct 28, 2021 31 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A newly-born white rhinoceros is pictured at the Royal Burgers’ Zoo in Arnhem, Netherlands, on Thursday. PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save ARNHEM, Netherlands, — A Dutch zoo says it has received a pre-Halloween treat in the form of a baby male square-lipped rhinoceros born on Tuesday.Marleen Giesen of the Royal Burgers’ Zoo in Arnhem said mother and baby were healthy and the calf has been named “Stark” in honor of one of her human colleagues who is retiring.The birth was live streamed from a camera inside the animals’ warmed enclosure for fans who were willing to stay up for the 3 a.m. event.“I think it’s a treat of course,” Giesen said. “I don’t know whether there are a lot of kids running around in rhino (costumes) but maybe now there will be.”The Burgers’ Zoo has been one of the most successful in Europe at breeding rhinos, an endangered species, producing 14 in all since 1977.Giesen said the zoo doesn’t have a secret recipe.“We have two animals at the moment that are fertile and can give birth,” Giesen said, and she noted that Stark’s mother, Kwanzaa, has given birth to seven calves.“It’s a little bit of luck maybe.” Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Paintmakers are running out of the color blue Riverside restaurant makes waves in Thailand as flood dining goes viral Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on movie set, killing cinematographer Bob Neumeier, longtime Boston sports reporter and NBC Sports horse racing expert, dies at age 70 A hiker got lost in Colorado, then ignored rescuers' calls because they came from an unknown number Assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin prop firearm was fired over gun discharge on 2019 movie set After COVID-related paralysis, '80s hit-maker Christopher Cross is 'Sailing' on 40th anniversary tour 25 years after Bahre brought NASCAR to NH, the town that lost its races still waits for what may never come Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins killed by a prop gun, just as her career was taking off Alanis Morissette bashes her HBO documentary ‘Jagged’: ‘This was not the story I agreed to tell’ Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email